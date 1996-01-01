7. The Skeletal System
Bone of the Lower Limb
Problem 7.20a
The arch(es) of the foot are the:
a. transverse arch.
b. medial longitudinal arch.
c. lateral longitudinal arch.
d.Both a and b are correct.
e.All of the above are correct.
