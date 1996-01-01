7. The Skeletal System
Bone of the Lower Limb
Problem 7.17a
The most lateral projection of the proximal epiphysis of the femur is the:
a. lesser trochanter
b. gluteal tuberosity
c.greater trochanter
d.femoral neck.
