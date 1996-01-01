7. The Skeletal System
Bone of the Lower Limb
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The structure of the upper limbs (the arms) and the lower limbs (the legs) follow a similar pattern. Which of the following statements comparing the limbs is not accurate?
A
Between the girdle and the wrist/ankle, the lower limbs have more bones.
B
The radius and ulna bear weight roughly equally, where the tibia bears much more weight than the fibula.
C
The humerus articulates with both bones of the forearm at the elbow, while the femur only articulates with one bone of the lower leg.
D
The radius and ulna have less mobility between them than the tibia and fibula.
45
Watch next
Master Bones of the Thigh and Leg with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice