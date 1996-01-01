7. The Skeletal System
Bone of the Lower Limb
Distinguish between the Talus and the Calcaneus.
The talus is considered one of the tarsals; the calcaneus is not.
The talus articulates with the tibia; the calcaneus only articulates with other tarsals.
The calcaneus is the heel bone; the talus makes up the parts of your ankle bones that you can feel.
The calcaneus is the largest tarsal; the talus is the smallest tarsal.
