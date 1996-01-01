16. Endocrine System
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
16. Endocrine System
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
Hormones can bring about substantial physiological changes at very low concentrations. How does this relate to the concept of second messenger systems?
You are studying how a hormone affects a cell and find that when oxytocin binds the receptor, the intracellular concentration increases. Based on this information, what could you logically conclude about this cell and hormone?
cAMP, , and DAG are all molecules that are used as secondary messengers. Which statement below correctly identifies a difference between the pathways in which they are found?
Which of the following describes a hormone that CANNOT exhibit its full effect without the presence of another hormone?
