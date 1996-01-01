16. Endocrine System
cAMP, IP3, and DAG are all molecules that are used as secondary messengers. Which statement below correctly identifies a difference between the pathways in which they are found?
cAMP secondary messenger systems result in the activation of a kinase, while systems that use IP3 and DAG do not.
cAMP and IP3 are part of the same signaling cascade, while DAG is found in different cascades.
Adenylate cyclase produces cAMP while phospholipase C produces IP3 and DAG.
Both A & C are correct.
