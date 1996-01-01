Anatomy & Physiology
16. System
Hormones
Mechanism of hormone on a target tissue
Steroid hormones influence cellular activities by __________.
activating G proteins
binding to DNA and forming a gene-hormone complex
using calcium ions as a second messenger
activating cyclic AMP located outside the cell
activating cyclic AMP located inside the cell
Mechanism of Hormone Action: Direct Gene Activation
Mechanism of Hormone Action: Second Messenger System
