16. System
Hormones
Mechanism of hormone on a target tissue
Problem
Which of the following is true about water-soluble hormones?
A
They are composed of lipids.
B
They cannot be stored in secretory vesicles.
C
They have a short half-life.
D
They are bound to a transport protein while circulating in the blood.
