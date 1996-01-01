16. Endocrine System
16. Endocrine System

Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
Hormones can bring about substantial physiological changes at very low concentrations. How does this relate to the concept of second messenger systems?
Second messenger systems act more quickly, creating a larger cellular response.
Second messenger systems modify the DNA directly, allowing the hormone to make an impact even at low concentrations.
Second messenger systems prevent hormones from being degraded so they can exert their effect for a longer duration.
Second messenger systems amplify the original hormone signal, allowing it to work at low concentrations.
