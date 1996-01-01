3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
Which of the following statements is true?
a) ADP contains more potential energy than ATP.
b) Following hydrolysis, ATP can give off one phosphate group and usable energy, whereas ADP cannot.
c) The energy produced by ATP comes from the breaking of the bond between two phosphate groups.
d) AMP and ADP contain the same amount of potential energy.
