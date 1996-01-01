Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesATP
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

How does ATP participate in energy-coupling reactions?

a) Hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.

b) Hydrolysis of ADP fuels endergonic reactions.

c) Synthesis of ATP fuels exergonic reactions.

d) Synthesis of ADP fuels exergonic reactions.

1352
5
6:43m

Watch next

Master ATP with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:40
Animation: Stick Model of ATP
Pearson
176
01:06
Animation: The Structure of ATP
Pearson
329
00:42
Animation: Space-Filling Model of ATP
Pearson
191
00:52
Animation: Energy Coupling
Pearson
194
04:22
Metabolism and ATP
Professor Dave Explains
170
1
05:12
ATP Cycle
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
298
2
01:56
ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate)
RicochetScience
187
06:43
ATP
Jason Amores Sumpter
1351
21
06:19
ATP: Adenosine triphosphate | Energy and enzymes | Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
142
1
05:52
What is ATP?
Amoeba Sisters
300
1
04:57
Energy Coupling
Jason Amores Sumpter
1301
15
03:
Phosphorylation
Jason Amores Sumpter
967
13