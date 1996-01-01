3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
How does ATP participate in energy-coupling reactions?
a) Hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.
b) Hydrolysis of ADP fuels endergonic reactions.
c) Synthesis of ATP fuels exergonic reactions.
d) Synthesis of ADP fuels exergonic reactions.
