Animation: Energy Coupling

3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
>> Every working cell has to carry out thousands of endergonic reactions. Reactions in which products have more potential energy than reactants. By definition an endergonic reaction does not occur spontaneously. Then what can a cell do to make an endergonic reaction happen? The trick is energy coupling. Obtaining chemical energy from an exergonic reaction and then using the energy to drive an endergonic reaction. ATP is the key to energy coupling in the cell. In an exergonic reaction, ATP becomes ADP as a phosphate is removed. A reactant molecule acquires the phosphate from ATP and gains energy. Now the reaction can proceed.
