Animation: The Structure of ATP

The Structure of ATP ATP powers nearly all forms of cellular work by providing energy stored in its chemical bonds. It is composed of three main components; a 5 carbon ribose sugar molecule, Adenine - a nitrogenous base, and a string of phosphate groups. Now, let's construct an ATP molecule. Notice how the sugar ribose attaches to a nitrogenous base adenine, which is also bonded to a chain of three phosphate groups (the triphosephate group). During cellular respiration, glucose releases energy. This energy is stored when a phosphate group is added to ADP (adenosine diphosphate) forming ATP or adenosine triphosphate. ATP releases energy when the covalent bond between phosphate groups breaks during hydrolysis. This energy is used to drive other biochemical reactions.

Hide transcripts