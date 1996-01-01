3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
Multiple Choice
What is ATP's importance in the cell?
A
ATP contains a long hydrocarbon tail and is important in storing energy.
B
ATP can add phosphate groups, thereby releasing energy that can be used in cellular processes.
C
ATP stores energy in carbonyl groups. When a carbonyl group is removed, energy is released to be used in cellular processes.
D
ATP stores the potential to react with water, thereby removing a phosphate group and releasing energy for cellular processes.
296
