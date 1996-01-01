3. Energy & Cell Processes
Which of the following statements is/are true regarding ATP?
a. It is the body's primary source of chemical energy.
b. Its production is the main reason humans breathe oxygen.
c. It is produced using the energy from the oxidation of molecular fuels like glucose.
d. All of the above statements are true.
