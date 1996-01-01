3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic.
a) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
b) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
c) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
d) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
A
An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
B
An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
C
An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
D
An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
930
8
Watch next
Master Enzymes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice