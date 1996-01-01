3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
Which of the following statements about enzymes is/are true?
A
Enzymes increase the rate of a reaction by raising the activation energy for reactions.
B
Enzymes react with their substrate (form chemical bonds), forming an enzyme-substrate complex, which irreversibly alters the enzyme.
C
The more heat that is added to a reaction, the faster the enzymes will function.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
Enzymes speed up the rate of the reaction without changing the DG for the reaction.
