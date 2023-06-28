3. Energy & Cell Processes
How does pH affect enzyme-catalyzed reactions? a. Protons serve as substrates for most reactions. b. Energy stored in protons is used to drive endergonic reactions. c. Proton concentration increases the kinetic energy of the reactants, enabling them to reach their transition state. d. The concentration of protons affects an enzyme's folded structure and reactivity.
