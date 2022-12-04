3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
Problem 4a
Which of the following is a false statement regarding enzymes? a. Enzymes are proteins that speed up metabolic reactions; b. Enzymes have specific substrates; c. Enzymes supply ATP to their substrates; d. An enzyme may be used many times.
