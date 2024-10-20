Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anaphase is a stage in mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart and move toward opposite poles of the cell. This separation is crucial for ensuring that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes. The process is initiated by the shortening of spindle fibers attached to the kinetochores of the chromatids.

The spindle apparatus is a structure made of microtubules that orchestrates the movement of chromosomes during mitosis. It forms during prophase and is responsible for aligning chromosomes at the metaphase plate and separating them during anaphase. Proper function of the spindle apparatus is essential for accurate chromosome segregation.