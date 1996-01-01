3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
The correct sequence for the phases of mitosis is:
a) Prophase - prometaphase - anaphase - metaphase – telophase.
b) Prophase - prometaphase - metaphase - anaphase – telophase.
c) Prometaphase - prophase - metaphase - anaphase – telophase.
d) Metaphase - anaphase - interphase - prophase – telophase
