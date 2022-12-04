3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
0:45 minutes
Problem 6b
Textbook Question
Which of the following does not occur during mitosis? a. condensation of the chromosomes b. replication of the DNA c. separation of sister chromatids d. spindle formation
