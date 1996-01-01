4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
Which statement is true about nearly all epithelial tissue?
A
All epithelial tissue produces specialized secretions.
B
All epithelial tissue has one surface that is adjacent to an open space.
C
All epithelial tissue consists of a thick layer of cells in order to provide protection.
D
All epithelial tissue allows for the diffusion of molecules into other adjacent tissues.
