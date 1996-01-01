4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
A nutrient in the small intestine is absorbed into the bloodstream. In doing so, it moves from being dissolved in the chyme present in the small intestine to being dissolved in the plasma of the blood. How many times did the nutrient pass through epithelial tissue when moving from the intestine to the blood?
A
0
B
1
C
2
D
3
2
