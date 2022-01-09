Microscopic Appearance of Pseudostratified Columnar Epithelium Pseudostratified columnar epithelium consists of a single layer of cells that have various heights, somewhat like the arrangement of these glasses on the table top. The name of this tissue is long, but descriptive. The prefix "pseudo" means false. And the term "stratified" means mulitple layers. Pseudostratified columnar epithelium appears to contain multiple layers of cells due to the varying cell heights. This causes the nuclei to be out of alignment, further giving the illusion of multiple layers. Pseudostratified columnar epithelial tissue consists of a single layer of cells. The base of each cell contacts the basement membrane, which stabilizes the epithelium, and separates it from the underlying connective tissue. Goblet cells can be found in pseudostratified columnar epithelium. Goblet cells produce mucous. This tissue may also have cilia that project into the free surface. The cilia move the mucous produced by the goblet cells across the surface in one direction. Pseudostratified columnar epithelium can be found lining areas devoted to respiration, such as the nasal cavity and bronchi. This example is the trachea at low magnification. Notice the uniform thickness of the epithelium. Also, notice the density and uniform height of the cilia, which resemble beard stubble. This is the trachea at high magnification. Let's finish by reviewing the microscopic appearance of pseudostratified columnar epithelium. Single layer of cells, with various heights, that may contain goblet cells... ...and cilia... ...found lining much of the respiratory tract, such as the trachea.

