4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
When considering an internal organ like the heart or liver, based on what you know about epithelial tissue, do you think that most of the tissue that makes up that organ would be epithelial tissue or some other kind of tissue?
Mostly epithelial tissue.
Mostly some other kind of tissue.
