An exergonic (spontaneous) reaction is a chemical reaction that __________.
occurs only when an enzyme or other catalyst is present
cannot occur outside of a living cell
is common in anabolic pathways
leads to a decrease in the entropy of the universe
releases energy when proceeding in the forward direction
