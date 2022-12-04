Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
2:31 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook Question

Which of the following correctly describe an exergonic reaction? Select True or False for each statement. T/F The products have lower Gibbs free energy than the reactants. T/F Activation energy is required for the reaction to proceed. T/F The products always have lower entropy than the reactants. T/F The reaction always occurs quickly.

