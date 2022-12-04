3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
4:14 minutes
Problem 8
Using what you have learned about changes in Gibbs free energy, would you predict the ∆G value of catabolic reactions to be positive or negative? What about anabolic reactions? Justify your answers using the terms 'enthalpy' and 'entropy.'
4m
