Which statement is true about chemical reactions?
They represent the way matter is created and destroyed.
They reach chemical equilibrium when the amounts of products and reactants are equal.
They may have different numbers of a given atom on each side of the equation arrow.
They involve the making and breaking of chemical bonds.
