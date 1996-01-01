Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesChemical Reactions
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?

a) The products have more total energy than the reactants.

b) The reaction proceeds with a net loss of free energy.

c) The reaction goes only in a forward direction: all reactants will be converted to products.

d) A net input of energy from the surroundings is required for the reactions to proceed.

