Which statement describes a reversible reaction that has reached chemical equilibrium?
The rate of the reverse reaction exceeds the rate of the forward reaction.
The forward and the reverse reactions have stopped.
The concentration of the reactants is equal to the concentration of the products.
The rate of the reverse reaction equals the rate of the forward reaction.
