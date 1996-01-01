18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
3:45 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Trace one drop of blood from the time it enters the right atrium of the heart until it enters the left atrium. What is this circuit called?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Pathway of Blood Through the Heart with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning