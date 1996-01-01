Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology19. Cardiovascular System: Blood VesselsArteriesArteries

Types of Arteries – Histology | Lecturio

Lecturio Medical
12
Was this helpful?
03:38
Arteries and Arterioles
Lecturio Nursing
386
1
09:30
Blood Vessels, Part 1 - Form and Function: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #27
CrashCourse
28
04:44
Types of Arteries – Histology | Lecturio
Lecturio Medical
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.