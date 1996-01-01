Match the following arteries with the correct description.
____Radial artery
____Celiac trun
____Basilar artery
____Superior mesenteric artery
____Dorsalis pedis artery
____Femoral artery
____Internal iliac artery
____Renal artery
____Internal carotid artery
____Subclavian artery
a. Supplies the small intestine and most of the large intestine
b. Supplies the pelvis
c. Supplies the upper limb
d. Located in the lateral forearm
e. Provides the blood supply to the lower limb
f. Supplies the brain via the anterior and middle cerebral arteries
g. Large single branch off the aorta that supplies the liver, stomach, duodenum, and spleen
h. Supplies the foot and ankle i. Supplies the kidney
j. Forms from the fusion of the two vertebral arteries