19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Arteries
Problem 14
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The paired arteries supplying blood to the body wall and other structures outside the abdominopelvic cavity include the (a) left gastric, hepatic, splenic, and phrenic arteries, (b) adrenal, colic, lumbar, and gonadal arteries, (c) iliac, femoral, and lumbar arteries, (d) celiac, left gastric, and superior and inferior mesenteric arteries.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Arteries and Arterioles with a bite sized video explanation from Lecturio NursingStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice