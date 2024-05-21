Skip to main content
16. The Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System

Practice this topic

All of the following are true of the endocrine system, except that it (a) releases chemicals into the bloodstream for distribution throughout the body, (b) releases hormones that simultaneously alter the metabolic activities of many different tissues and organs, (c) produces effects that can last for hours, days, and even longer, (d) produces rapid, local, brief-duration responses to specific stimuli, (e) functions to control ongoing metabolic processes.
Match the following hormones with their correct descriptions.      


_____Leptin      

_____Atrial natriuretic peptide      

_____Melatonin      

_____Estrogens      

_____Erythropoietin      

_____Testosterone


a. Produced by the pineal gland; regulates the sleep/wake cycle

b. Produced by the kidneys; regulates red blood cell production

c. Produced by the heart; promotes sodium ion loss in the kidneys and vasodilation

d. Produced by the testes; promotes androgenic and anabolic actions

e. Produced by adipose tissue; promotes satiety

f. Produced by the ovaries; regulate the menstrual cycle and the development of secondary sex characteristics

