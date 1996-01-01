For a nerve impulse to travel from one neuron to another, the signal must be transmitted across a synapse. At the synapse, the axon releases a neurotransmitter that then diffuses across the synapse and activates receptors on the subsequent dendrite. While this is an example of a nervous signal using a neurotransmitter, the action of neurotransmitter at a synapse is also sometimes considered an example of what other type of signaling?