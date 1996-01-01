16. Endocrine System
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which is generally true of hormones? a. Exocrine glands produce them. b. They travel throughout the body in the blood. c. They affect only non–hormone-producing organs. d. All steroid hormones produce very similar physiological effects in the body.
