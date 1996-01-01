16. Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Epinephrine (also known as adrenaline) is produced by your adrenal cortex during stressful situations. The adrenal cortex is part of the adrenal gland, located just superior to the kidneys. One of the targets for adrenaline is the heart, where it increases the heart rate. Based on this description, what type of signaling molecule is adrenaline?
A
Endocrine.
B
Autocrine.
C
Paracrine.
D
Intracellular.
