16. Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Between the statements below, which one correctly describes a significant difference between how the endocrine and nervous systems function?
A
Chemical messengers of the endocrine system diffuse across a synapse, while in the nervous system they travel in the blood.
B
The nervous system is faster acting than the endocrine system.
C
The endocrine uses both chemical and electrical signals; the nervous system only uses chemical signals.
D
Signals transmitted by the endocrine system travel shorter spans than those of the nervous system.
