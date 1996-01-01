16. Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Target cells can be defined as cells that possess a receptor that binds a particular hormone.
A
True
B
False: target cells are cells with a direct cellular connection with a gland.
C
False: target cells are defined as cells that hormones are chemically attracted to.
D
False: the target cell produces and releases hormones into the blood.
