19. Blood Vessels
Introduction to Hemodynamics
Arteries tend to have thicker walls than veins. Which of the following is a reason for this?
The pressure at point A in the circulatory system is 15 mm Hg, & the pressure at point B is 8 mm Hg. Blood is flowing from point A to point B, then a physiological change causes the pressure at point B to increase to 10 mm Hg. What will happen to the rate of blood flow?
Which of the following physiological changes would likely occur in someone’s blood vessels when they begin an intense exercise session?
Assuming each of these blood vessels have the same difference in pressure along their length, which would have the lowest resistance and therefore, the greatest rate of blood flow?
