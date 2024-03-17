19. Blood Vessels
Introduction to Hemodynamics
Arteries tend to have thicker walls than veins. Which of the following is a reason for this?
Arteries need to provide less resistance to blood flow than veins, and a thinner wall provides resistance.
Veins need to provide more resistance to blood flow than arteries, and a thinner wall provides resistance.
Arteries need to withstand higher blood pressure than veins.
Veins need to withstand higher blood pressure than arteries.
