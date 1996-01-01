19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillary Exchange
Problem 17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What are the primary forces that cause fluid to move (a) out of a capillary at its arterial end and into the interstitial fluid, (b) into a capillary at its venous end from the interstitial fluid?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Capillary Exchange and Edema with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos