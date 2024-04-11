Introduction to Hemodynamics - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Hemodynamics
Introduction to Hemodynamics Example 1
Arteries tend to have thicker walls than veins. Which of the following is a reason for this?
Arteries need to provide less resistance to blood flow than veins, and a thinner wall provides resistance.
Veins need to provide more resistance to blood flow than arteries, and a thinner wall provides resistance.
Arteries need to withstand higher blood pressure than veins.
Veins need to withstand higher blood pressure than arteries.
Relationship Between Blood Flow, Pressure, & Resistance
Introduction to Hemodynamics Example 2
The pressure at point A in the circulatory system is 15 mm Hg, & the pressure at point B is 8 mm Hg. Blood is flowing from point A to point B, then a physiological change causes the pressure at point B to increase to 10 mm Hg. What will happen to the rate of blood flow?
It will increase.
It will decrease.
It will remain the same.
Which of the following physiological changes would likely occur in someone’s blood vessels when they begin an intense exercise session?
Rate of blood flow needs to increase, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will increase.
Rate of blood flow needs to decrease, so the ΔP will decrease & the resistance will decrease.
Rate of blood flow needs to increase, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will decrease.
Rate of blood flow needs to decrease, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will decrease.
Altering Resistance in Blood Vessels
Introduction to Hemodynamics Example 3
Assuming each of these blood vessels have the same difference in pressure along their length, which would have the lowest resistance and therefore, the greatest rate of blood flow?
Blood vessels primarily impact resistance to blood flow by:
Altering their length.
Altering their diameter.
Altering their wall thickness.
Altering the viscosity of blood.