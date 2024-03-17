19. Blood Vessels
Introduction to Hemodynamics
Which of the following physiological changes would likely occur in someone’s blood vessels when they begin an intense exercise session?
Rate of blood flow needs to increase, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will increase.
Rate of blood flow needs to decrease, so the ΔP will decrease & the resistance will decrease.
Rate of blood flow needs to increase, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will decrease.
Rate of blood flow needs to decrease, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will decrease.
