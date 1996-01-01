Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology12. Central Nervous SystemBrainGeneral Function of the Basal Nuclei (Basal Ganglia)

2-Minute Neuroscience: Basal Ganglia

Neuroscientifically Challenged
12
Was this helpful?
02:00
Basal Ganglia
Neuroscientifically Challenged
391
1
01:59
2-Minute Neuroscience: Basal Ganglia
Neuroscientifically Challenged
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.