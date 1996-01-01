Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A spinal reflex is a rapid, involuntary response to a stimulus. Tala has an issue with motor areas of her brain. Will her spinal reflexes still function?
A
No, because the motor areas control all movement.
B
No, because an issue with the motor areas is likely to prohibit the sensory areas from working.
C
Yes, because the sensory and association areas can initiate movement when motor areas are injured.
D
Yes, because spinal reflexes are involuntary, and the motor areas are responsible for voluntary movement.
14