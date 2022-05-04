Hey guys. In this new video, we're going to take a look at the autoionization of water. So, what we're going to say here is in an aqueous solution, the solvent is water, water molecules can react with each other. And we're going to say this is called the process of autoionization or self-ionization. Now, in this process, we're going to create H 3 O+ and OH-. Now, just realize, how does this happen? For this to occur, one of the water molecules has to act as an acid and the other one has to act as a base. So let's say that this one here acts as the acid and this here is the base. And remember, Brønsted-Lowry definitions, the acid acts as an H+ donor, the base acts as an H+ acceptor. So this base right here is going to accept an H+ and as a result, it's going to become H 3 O+ Then we're going to say that the other water molecule, the one that's acting as an acid because it's giving away an H+, it becomes OH-. And just also realize here that water molecules exist in liquid form but then once they become these ions, the hydronium ion and the hydroxide ion, they're going to become aqueous. So, they're no longer liquid water. And because of that, they're no longer a liquid, they're going to be aqueous. Remember, aqueous just means that the parts of the water are attracted to these particular ions. We can simplify auto ionization or self ionization by just saying that water separates into H+ plus OH-. Remember, we've said this before that H+ is the same thing as H 3 O+ So both are the hydronium ion. They both mean the same exact thing.

Now we're going to say here that the equilibrium equation for water is called the ion product. An ion product is simply said to be k w . So when we're talking about the k w for water, we're talking about the ion product of water. And we're going to say that k w equals your hydronium ion multiplied times your hydroxide ion. And we're going to say here that at 25 degrees Celsius, k w is 1.0×10-14. But remember, just like all k's, it's going to be temperature-dependent. If you change the temperature, you're going to change the value of the k w . So, we're going to say increasing the temperature will increase our k w .